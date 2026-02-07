Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.80. 20,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 23,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0408 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions. GYLD was launched on May 8, 2012 and is managed by ArrowShares.

