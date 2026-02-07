Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.0550 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 1,519,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) is a Canadian licensed producer of medical and consumer cannabis products. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, the company operates large-scale indoor and greenhouse facilities designed to produce consistent, high-quality cannabis flower and derivative products. Aurora’s operations span cultivation, processing and distribution, with an emphasis on leveraging advanced technologies and proprietary genetics to meet diverse patient and adult-use consumer needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes dried flower, cannabis oils, softgel capsules, vaporizable extracts and pre-rolled offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.