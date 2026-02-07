Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 382,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 232.9% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 75,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Zacks flags a “subdued” 2026 outlook driven by acquisition-related charges, which mutes the beat; but it still points to Keytruda, Animal Health and new launches as the primary growth levers — a mixed read on near-term margin/earnings progression. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Robert M. Davis sold ~47,434 shares, CFO Caroline Litchfield ~41,997 shares, EVP Richard Deluca ~37,685 shares, CMO Chirfi Guindo ~20,000 and multiple other senior executives also trimmed positions — large, coordinated filings that may weigh on sentiment despite corporate explanations (e.g., diversification or tax/planned sales). SEC filings: CEO Form 4 CFO Form 4 EVP Form 4

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Dean Y. Li sold 15,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,791,882.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 102,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,607.90. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 47,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $5,599,109.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 443,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,362,780.08. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,603 shares of company stock worth $22,612,212. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

