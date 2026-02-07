AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 3,602 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.6735.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company engaged in the ownership, operation and development of diversified assets across natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), electricity and utility businesses. Its midstream operations include gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as fractionation and storage of NGLs. In the power segment, AltaGas develops and operates natural gas‐fired power plants and small hydroelectric facilities, providing reliable electricity to regional markets.

