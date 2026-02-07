Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 175.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

