a16z Perennial Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $222.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.50. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $12,092,070. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

