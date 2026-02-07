Insider Selling: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $694,320.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $694,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 139,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282,639.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $378,232.03.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total transaction of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total value of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total value of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total transaction of $714,450.00.

Natera Trading Up 3.0%

NTRA opened at $203.04 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore raised their price objective on Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.