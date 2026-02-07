Savant Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 360.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 139.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 158,414 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $429.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.55 and a 200-day moving average of $248.06. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.41.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total value of $8,585,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 410,056 shares in the company, valued at $176,024,739.12. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 137,976 shares of company stock worth $45,330,378 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.