Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 14,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 67,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.49. As a group, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder James Peyer sold 16,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $187,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,628.50. This trade represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $287,280. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of immunotherapies that harness both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Utilizing proprietary antibody engineering and biologics platforms, Sensei aims to develop next-generation checkpoint modulators and immune agonists designed to overcome the limitations of current therapies.

The company’s lead programs include SIS-100, a first-in-class antagonist targeting Siglec-15 being evaluated in solid tumors to relieve immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment, and SIS-101, an antibody directed against CD39 intended to restore T-cell function by modulating adenosine signaling pathways.

