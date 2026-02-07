First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.4850. Approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.9961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.