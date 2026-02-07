First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDIGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.4850. Approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.9961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.