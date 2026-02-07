First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.4850. Approximately 1,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.98.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.9961 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.