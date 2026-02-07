Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.3725 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 10321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKGFY

Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.8%

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.