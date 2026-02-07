Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 247.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,760 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,549,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,190,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 102,505 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 556,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 83.3% in the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Bradesco Corretora set a $12.00 target price on Ecopetrol and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.70 target price on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.05.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

