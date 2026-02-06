Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 184,800 TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 184,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLXR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

FLXR stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

