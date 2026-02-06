Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 10.1% increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE TRI opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $218.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC set a $183.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.

