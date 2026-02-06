Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 10.1% increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.
Thomson Reuters Trading Down 5.6%
NYSE TRI opened at $88.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $218.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC set a $183.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.27.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) is a multinational information and media company that provides content, technology and services to professionals in the legal, tax & accounting, compliance, risk, corporate and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines news and editorial content from the Reuters news agency with specialist workflow platforms and databases designed to support decision-making and regulatory compliance across industries worldwide.
The company’s product portfolio spans legal research and workflow tools, tax and accounting software, regulatory and risk management solutions, and real-time news and data services.
