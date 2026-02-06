Matthew Alan Switzer Buys 2,500 Shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,937.56. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $348.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Primis Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $750,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primis Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Primis Financial by 278.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waycross, Georgia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Primis Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services tailored to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients across its service area. Primis Bank focuses on building relationships within the communities it serves, positioning itself as a local financial partner for deposit-taking, lending, and treasury management solutions.

Primis Bank maintains a network of branch offices throughout southeastern Georgia, serving a combination of rural and suburban markets.

