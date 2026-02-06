Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 551.59 and traded as high as GBX 555. Science Group shares last traded at GBX 541.50, with a volume of 130,785 shares changing hands.

Science Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 551.59. The firm has a market cap of £232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties. It offers advisory and product/technology development, scientific and regulatory advice, and registration and compliance services. It serves medical, defence and aerospace, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, chemical, and energy sectors.

