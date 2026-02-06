Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.25 and traded as high as $171.10. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $170.76, with a volume of 16,406 shares.

DHIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,018.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc is an independent, employee‐owned investment management firm that provides a range of equity and fixed income strategies to institutional and individual clients. The company’s investment approach is driven by bottom‐up fundamental research, emphasizing risk management and long‐term value creation. Through a disciplined portfolio construction process, Diamond Hill seeks to deliver differentiated returns across market environments.

The firm offers a suite of investment products, including small‐, mid‐ and large‐cap U.S.

