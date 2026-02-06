Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.14. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 6,762 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services.

