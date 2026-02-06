Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $245.72 and traded as low as $235.51. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $257.49, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HLBZF shares. Barclays raised Heidelberg Materials to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Heidelberg Materials to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Heidelberg Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group raised Heidelberg Materials to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLBZF

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.72.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HLBZF) is a global building materials company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Formerly known as HeidelbergCement, the company develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of construction materials. Its core product lines include cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, complemented by performance materials such as mineral components, industrial fillers and admixtures.

In addition to commodity building products, Heidelberg Materials offers tailored solutions encompassing technical consulting, digital construction platforms and CO₂ management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.