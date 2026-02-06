Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.1450 and last traded at $6.1950. 2,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 0.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Naturgy Energy Group is a Madrid‐based global energy company primarily engaged in the distribution, transportation and commercialization of natural gas, as well as the generation and sale of electricity. Formerly known as Gas Natural Fenosa, the company rebranded to Naturgy in 2018 to reflect its broader focus on energy transition and sustainability. Its core activities span gas infrastructure development, liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations, power generation and retail energy services.

The company’s gas business encompasses network maintenance, storage and regasification terminals, alongside long‐term supply agreements and LNG trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.