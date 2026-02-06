British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 76. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 206,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.02.

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Smaller Companies VCT had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX. It is an evergreen fund. It seeks to invest in firms that have business services, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, software, Information Technology, telecommunications, retail and brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.