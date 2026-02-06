Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.0560 and last traded at $111.0560. 762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group is an Anglo-Australian multinational mining and metals company engaged in the exploration, development and production of a broad portfolio of commodities. The company’s primary products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, uranium, titanium dioxide and borates, with salt and industrial minerals also contributing to its output. Rio Tinto’s vertically integrated operations span the full value chain, encompassing extraction, processing, refining and marketing activities.
Founded in 1873 to develop copper reserves in the Rio Tinto region of Spain, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest mining groups.
