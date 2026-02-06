MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$25.03 and last traded at C$25.57. Approximately 145,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 87,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.24.

Several research analysts have commented on MDALF shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDA in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MDA to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.16.

MDA Space Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

