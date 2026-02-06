EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised EssilorLuxottica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th.

EssilorLuxottica stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica has a one year low of $126.47 and a one year high of $186.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

