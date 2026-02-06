IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.8% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8%

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.