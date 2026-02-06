IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 41,924 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $125.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trade Desk to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

