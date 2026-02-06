Next Capital Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 298,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,065.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 52,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $71.87 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

