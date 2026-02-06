IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 14,226 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.27 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP upgraded ABNB to “outperform” and set a $160 price target, giving the stock visible upside vs. recent levels and likely supporting buyer interest. Citizens Upgrade

Analyst/valuation coverage (Yahoo) highlights growing confidence among some analysts — upgrades and constructive notes can lift sentiment and help sustain multiple expansion if fundamentals stay on track. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at about $130 on Feb. 2. The sale is small relative to her total holdings and may be routine diversification rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. Insider Sale Filing

Stock is a trending/watchlist name (Zacks), keeping it sensitive to news flow; heightened attention increases intraday volatility but isn’t a directional fundamental driver by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target roundups show a wide dispersion (consensus ~$149), so upside depends on execution and macro; the mix of Buy/Hold ratings means the stock will react to new guidance or macro shifts. Wall Street Targets

Valuation risk: analysis on Seeking Alpha flags that Airbnb’s hotel expansion and growth initiatives are promising but current valuation leaves little room for execution error — a downside risk if growth slows or costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Institutional trimming: ARK disclosed reductions in its Airbnb stake, and high‑profile ETF adjustments can pressure sentiment even if mechanically driven by rebalancing. ARK/TipRanks Trades

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This represents a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,900. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,022 shares of company stock valued at $148,582,096 in the last three months. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

