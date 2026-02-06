Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF $RSPG

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

