IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 1,900 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $323.36 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $328.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

