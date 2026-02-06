Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF $GVIP Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.13. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $163.41. The company has a market capitalization of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

