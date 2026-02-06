BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 1,818.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $50.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1649 dividend. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

