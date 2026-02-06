Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.46 and traded as low as GBX 1.20. Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 1.34, with a volume of 8,806,620 shares traded.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Harmesh Suniara sold 4,441,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total transaction of £88,833.56. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc (AIM: FUM) is the developer of innovative sexual health products, including lead product Eroxon® and products WSD4000 and Eroxon® Intense. Our core strength lies in our research, development and commercialisation of topically delivered gel formulations in sexual health products.

Sexual health issues are prevalent in both men and women. ED impacts 1 in 5 men globally across all adult age brackets, with approximately half of all men over 40 experiencing ED and 25% of all new diagnoses being in men under 40.

