Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a historic Japanese industrial group whose companies operate across a wide range of sectors including trading, natural resources and energy, industrial machinery, chemicals, automotive-related businesses, food and consumer goods, real estate, and financial services. Many Mitsubishi entities act as trading and investment houses that source, distribute and invest in commodities and finished goods, develop infrastructure and energy projects, and provide corporate and financial solutions to multinational clients.

