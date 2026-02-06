The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.92. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.0250, with a volume of 254,213 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter worth $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.

The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.

