The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.03 and traded as low as $5.92. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.0250, with a volume of 254,213 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.
The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.
