Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,241 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $57.36 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $47,494.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,830.46. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $1,190,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

