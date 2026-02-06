Truist Financial Corp Has $3.25 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $25.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

