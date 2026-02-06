Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

