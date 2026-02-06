Truist Financial Corp Acquires 13,041 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 66.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $1,215,562.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $891,100. The trade was a 57.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,762,526 shares of company stock valued at $153,283,847 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Down 8.7%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $193.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -115.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.