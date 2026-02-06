Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $8.27 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $82.66 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

