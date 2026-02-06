Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

