Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 121,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 60,914 call options.
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.
Key Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven buying and renewed Fed rate-cut hopes have supported a rebound in gold and helped silver recover some ground, which can buoy junior silver miners like those in SILJ. Safe-Haven Bid Article
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note key technical support for precious metals (gold and silver) that could limit downside and enable a rebound if volatility eases — a stabilizing factor for SILJ. Technical Analysis Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary expects silver to lag gold in the near term, meaning SILJ’s recovery may trail broader precious-metal moves even if gold stabilizes. Silver Forecast Article
- Negative Sentiment: Silver plunged roughly double-digits after a brief rebound; the sharp sell-off increases downside risk for silver miners in SILJ and has driven short-term fund outflows. WSJ Silver Plunge
- Negative Sentiment: Reports point to deleveraging and margin calls as a key driver of the steep silver sell-off — a technical/unforced factor that can prolong volatility and pressure SILJ’s holdings. Deleveraging Article
- Negative Sentiment: Major jeweller Pandora plans to pivot away from silver toward platinum to reduce exposure to silver price swings — this structural demand risk is negative for long-term silver fundamentals and for SILJ’s constituents. Pandora Pivot Article
About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
