Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 121,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the typical volume of 60,914 call options.

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $41.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven buying and renewed Fed rate-cut hopes have supported a rebound in gold and helped silver recover some ground, which can buoy junior silver miners like those in SILJ. Safe-Haven Bid Article

Safe-haven buying and renewed Fed rate-cut hopes have supported a rebound in gold and helped silver recover some ground, which can buoy junior silver miners like those in SILJ. Positive Sentiment: Analysts note key technical support for precious metals (gold and silver) that could limit downside and enable a rebound if volatility eases — a stabilizing factor for SILJ. Technical Analysis Article

Analysts note key technical support for precious metals (gold and silver) that could limit downside and enable a rebound if volatility eases — a stabilizing factor for SILJ. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary expects silver to lag gold in the near term, meaning SILJ’s recovery may trail broader precious-metal moves even if gold stabilizes. Silver Forecast Article

Some market commentary expects silver to lag gold in the near term, meaning SILJ’s recovery may trail broader precious-metal moves even if gold stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Silver plunged roughly double-digits after a brief rebound; the sharp sell-off increases downside risk for silver miners in SILJ and has driven short-term fund outflows. WSJ Silver Plunge

Silver plunged roughly double-digits after a brief rebound; the sharp sell-off increases downside risk for silver miners in SILJ and has driven short-term fund outflows. Negative Sentiment: Reports point to deleveraging and margin calls as a key driver of the steep silver sell-off — a technical/unforced factor that can prolong volatility and pressure SILJ’s holdings. Deleveraging Article

Reports point to deleveraging and margin calls as a key driver of the steep silver sell-off — a technical/unforced factor that can prolong volatility and pressure SILJ’s holdings. Negative Sentiment: Major jeweller Pandora plans to pivot away from silver toward platinum to reduce exposure to silver price swings — this structural demand risk is negative for long-term silver fundamentals and for SILJ’s constituents. Pandora Pivot Article

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

