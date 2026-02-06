Dominion Energy Inc. $D Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,306 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

