MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF $PTNQ

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PTNQ opened at $76.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.55. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $82.21.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

