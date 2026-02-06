Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Holdings Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.16% of Everus Construction Group worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,020,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the second quarter worth $8,660,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 121.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $5,856,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Trading Up 3.6%

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 3.84. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.