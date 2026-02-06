Top Space Stocks To Follow Today – February 3rd

AST SpaceMobile, Transdigm Group, Rocket Lab, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, RTX, and GE Aerospace are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses participate in the space economy—including launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground‑segment and sensor suppliers, space‑based services (communications, Earth observation), and related aerospace suppliers. Investors treat them as a thematic, growth‑oriented but often volatile sector driven by long development cycles, heavy capital expenditure, government contracts and regulatory factors, offering potentially high upside alongside elevated risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
Transdigm Group (TDG)
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Boeing (BA)
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
RTX (RTX)
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
GE Aerospace (GE)
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
