Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 111.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its stake in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $410.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.