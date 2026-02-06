Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 356,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

