IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. Sells 605,162 Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. decreased its position in shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,288,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,162 shares during the quarter. Pony AI comprises about 43.8% of IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P.’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $208,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pony AI by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 609,666 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,509,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Pony AI Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PONY opened at $13.08 on Friday. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter. Pony AI had a negative net margin of 350.98% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pony AI Profile

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

