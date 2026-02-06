Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 54,673 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 306.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.9%

CHDN stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $125.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.